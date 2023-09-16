Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 497.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,302,000 after buying an additional 6,141,556 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $162.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

