ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

ARC Resources Price Performance

TSE ARX opened at C$21.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. The company has a market cap of C$13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.34 and a 1 year high of C$21.75.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 34.31%. On average, analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.3640719 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total transaction of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$22.50 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Desjardins set a C$25.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.75.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

