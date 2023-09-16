Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 16000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

