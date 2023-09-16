ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.06. 12,787,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,911,947. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.