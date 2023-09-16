ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 526 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $424.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,413. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

