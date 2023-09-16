ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Garmin by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,505. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Garmin

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.