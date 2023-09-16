ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAMT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Camtek by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

CAMT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.18. 301,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Camtek had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

