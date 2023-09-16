ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,511,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,737. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

