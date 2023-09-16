ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $125,200,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.95. 19,709,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,205,406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.