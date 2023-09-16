ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,625,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,495 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Nano Dimension worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 633,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 76.6% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,981,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,405,000 after buying an additional 6,064,406 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 250.0% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nano Dimension from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

Shares of NNDM stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 273.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

