ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Silicom worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SILC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 65,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,711. The company has a market cap of $177.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.88. Silicom Ltd. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.13 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 11.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SILC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Silicom from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicom in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

