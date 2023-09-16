ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Nayax worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nayax by 1,334.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Nayax in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax Stock Performance

NYAX traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. Nayax Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $37.07.

Nayax Profile

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.