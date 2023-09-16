ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of JFrog worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 62.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FROG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,228,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,407,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,228,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,407,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $314,541.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 590,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,937,541.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,826,480. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $27.03. 847,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. Equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

