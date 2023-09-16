ARK Investment Management LLC Has $6.67 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,607 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.22. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $233.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

