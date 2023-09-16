ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $6.79 Million in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 87,874 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 41.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 163.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.48.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TTD stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,216,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 320.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $227,834.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,721. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,627 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,371 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

