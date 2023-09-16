ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.01. 448,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $171.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.13 and its 200-day moving average is $149.72.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.22.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

