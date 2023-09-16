ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,040 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,824,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,550 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,120,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,389,000. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,015,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,133,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,955 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,347,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,320,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $67.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.