ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 244,776 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,776 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Xometry by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $78,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,917.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $78,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,917.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Hornig sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,434.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,611 shares of company stock worth $503,971. 19.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of XMTR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.11. 1,167,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,130. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a market cap of $820.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of -0.05.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Xometry had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

