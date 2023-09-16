ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 3,779 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 98.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after buying an additional 1,332,770 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,997,000 after buying an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 11,795.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 437,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,498,000 after buying an additional 434,298 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth $48,095,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 893,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after buying an additional 275,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNDY. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.56.

monday.com Stock Down 0.4 %

MNDY traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.38. The company had a trading volume of 521,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,349. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.01. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

