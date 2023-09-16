ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 8,194 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arconic worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 21.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at $933,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,001. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The company's revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Arconic Profile



Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

