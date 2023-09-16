ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 884 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 336.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.40.

HEICO Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HEICO stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,912. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $138.82 and a 52-week high of $182.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.53.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.55 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile



HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

