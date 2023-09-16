ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 952 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after purchasing an additional 270,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after purchasing an additional 275,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.