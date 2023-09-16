ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $160.49. 4,382,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

