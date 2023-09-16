Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 185.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AHH opened at $11.32 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $13.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 41,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 299.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 165,964 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

