Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.35. The firm has a market cap of $272.71 billion, a PE ratio of 88.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

