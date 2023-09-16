Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $138.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,497 shares of company stock worth $12,785,260 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

