Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 510 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

PEP opened at $179.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average is $184.57. The stock has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

