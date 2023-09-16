Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average of $71.32. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

