Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $32,292.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,965 shares in the company, valued at $730,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Arvinas by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

ARVN opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.72. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

