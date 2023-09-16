Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) & Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Head to Head Analysis

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Asahi Kasei and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asahi Kasei -4.35% 4.02% 2.02% Standard Lithium N/A -12.51% -12.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Asahi Kasei pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Standard Lithium pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 60.8%. Asahi Kasei pays out -26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Standard Lithium pays out -2,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Standard Lithium is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Asahi Kasei has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Asahi Kasei and Standard Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asahi Kasei 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Standard Lithium has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.56%. Given Standard Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Asahi Kasei.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asahi Kasei and Standard Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asahi Kasei $20.18 billion 0.46 -$675.71 million ($1.24) -10.78 Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.10) -32.90

Standard Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asahi Kasei. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asahi Kasei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Standard Lithium beats Asahi Kasei on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators. The company also offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwovens, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, ecorise, biocradle, and bemliese products, as well as polymers; synthetic rubber; elastomers; kitchen and household products; cleaners; and packaging products. In addition, the company provides electronic devices; and autoclaved aerated concrete, foundation systems, thermal insulation materials, and structural systems and components. Further, it is involved in the construction of homes and apartments; management of rental units and condominiums; brokerage of used homes; remodeling; and mortgage financing, asset management services, and insurance products. Additionally, the company provides pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents; dialyzers; therapeutic apheresis; biotherapeutics and plasma derivative filters and equipment, and virus removal filters; leukocyte reduction filters; defibrillators, temperature management systems, and data solutions; and UVC LED products. Asahi Kasei Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

