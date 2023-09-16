Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 30501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Cormark dropped their target price on Ascendant Resources from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ASND
Ascendant Resources Price Performance
About Ascendant Resources
Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ascendant Resources
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.