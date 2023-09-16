Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CAO Sells $195,511.52 in Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) CAO Ajay Patel sold 64,313 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $195,511.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,674.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Assertio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Assertio had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 58.15%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ASRT shares. StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Assertio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. BWS Financial reduced their price target on shares of Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Further Reading

