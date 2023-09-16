Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 131.5% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $10.52 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

