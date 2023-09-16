Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Associated Banc by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Associated Banc by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,295,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,942. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $328.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.65 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $500,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASB

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.