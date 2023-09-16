Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Associated British Foods to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,150 ($26.91) to GBX 2,250 ($28.16) in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.03) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,079.17 ($26.02).

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 2,081 ($26.04) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,015.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,969.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,223 ($15.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,167 ($27.12). The firm has a market cap of £15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,190.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 45,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($25.12), for a total value of £910,274.85 ($1,139,125.08). 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

