AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 960,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,963,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.