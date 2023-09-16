AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 960,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,963,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 9.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

