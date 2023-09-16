AstraZeneca Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 33,864 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 104% compared to the typical volume of 16,573 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,302 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

