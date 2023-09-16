Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AUB opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $179.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,076,000 after purchasing an additional 410,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,213,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,186,000 after purchasing an additional 178,096 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 419,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,107,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,584,000 after purchasing an additional 829,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

