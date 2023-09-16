ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

ATN International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of 420.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ATN International to earn ($0.06) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,400.0%.

ATN International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $34.06 on Friday. ATN International has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $531.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $186.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATNI. StockNews.com raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATNI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ATN International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ATN International by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in ATN International by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ATN International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Further Reading

