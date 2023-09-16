Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $66.56

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.56 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.84), with a volume of 448552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.84).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of Atrato Onsite Energy in a report on Wednesday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.39. The stock has a market cap of £101.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Atrato Onsite Energy’s previous dividend of $1.23. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.05%.

About Atrato Onsite Energy

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

