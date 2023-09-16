Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.2 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $245.31 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

