Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AVTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Avantax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. William Blair downgraded Avantax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Avantax from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Avantax stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Avantax has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a market cap of $939.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Avantax had a net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantax will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Avantax during the second quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantax in the second quarter worth $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantax in the second quarter worth $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantax in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Avantax in the second quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

