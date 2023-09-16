AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.85

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from AVI Japan Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
Shares of AJOT stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £161.97 million and a PE ratio of -2,300.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.06. AVI Japan Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 129 ($1.61).
About AVI Japan Opportunity Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AVI Japan Opportunity Trust
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Japan Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.