AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.85

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from AVI Japan Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AJOT stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £161.97 million and a PE ratio of -2,300.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.06. AVI Japan Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 129 ($1.61).

About AVI Japan Opportunity Trust

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the Japan. It invests in value stocks of small-cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index.

