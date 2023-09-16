Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.2 %

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.34.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

