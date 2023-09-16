B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of B2Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.42.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BTG

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.96. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. B2Gold had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 4.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 560,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in B2Gold by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 560,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in B2Gold by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 550.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,480,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.