Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,265,000 after buying an additional 2,390,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after acquiring an additional 365,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after acquiring an additional 622,291 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,159,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,522,000 after buying an additional 1,437,594 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $351,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,500.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,775,925. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

