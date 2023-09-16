Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 443 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average is $184.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

