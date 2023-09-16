Bangor Savings Bank Acquires New Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 94,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 203,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 273,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.