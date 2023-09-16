Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.