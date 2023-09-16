Bangor Savings Bank Has $127,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after buying an additional 3,104,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,352,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.52. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

